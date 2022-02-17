Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Hold

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Shares of ATNM opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

