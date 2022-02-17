Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BNTGY stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

