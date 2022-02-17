Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.