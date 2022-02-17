Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

