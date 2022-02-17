Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.