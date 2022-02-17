Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Strong Sell

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exelon’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby hurting its performance. Adherence to stringent laws and regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability. Exelon has completed the separation of generation and competitive energy business, namely Constellation Energy Corp., into a separate entity. The company retained the transmission and distribution utility business, which will continue to be called Exelon. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

