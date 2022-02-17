Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Sell

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLPI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

