Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “
TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.