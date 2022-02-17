Zacks Investment Research Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

