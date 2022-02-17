Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Strong-Buy

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,073.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth $73,313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 687,117 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 262,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 197,295 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 166,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

