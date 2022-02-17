Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.