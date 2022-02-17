Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Strong-Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

