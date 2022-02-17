ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $137,122.57 and $210.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,255,983 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

