Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $62,661.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $380,818.49 and approximately $62,661.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

