Zenfuse (ZEFU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,574.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $184,574.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00107299 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.