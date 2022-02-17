Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $98.48 and a one year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

