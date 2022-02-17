Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $405,855.10 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $195.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

