Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.090-$5.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.09-$5.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.07. 2,435,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.88. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

