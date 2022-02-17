ZooKeeper Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $581,463.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.33 or 0.07086774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,667.10 or 1.00092278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 108,897,235 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

