Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,400. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,544 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,756 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.