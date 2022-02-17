ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CNET opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.19.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.
