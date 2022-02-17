ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

