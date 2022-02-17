Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.
ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
