Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,485. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $235.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

