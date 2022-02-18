$0.04 EPS Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.08). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DRH stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

