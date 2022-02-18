$0.10 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

VCRA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 2,443,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,727. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,417,000 after purchasing an additional 861,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.