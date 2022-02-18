$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 19,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $588.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

