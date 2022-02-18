$0.15 EPS Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.17. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $33,709,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

