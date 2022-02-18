-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

