-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:MBRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.03.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
