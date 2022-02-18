-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 231,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 40,261 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

