$0.36 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Five9 reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -146.07 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 522.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.