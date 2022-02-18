$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

