$0.41 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
Shares of TGI opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 157,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Group (TGI)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.