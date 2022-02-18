$0.41 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 157,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.