$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.94. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.04. 366,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,617,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

