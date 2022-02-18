$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

