$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,333,646,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.54 and a 200 day moving average of $374.01. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $272.60 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

