$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Crown also posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. Crown has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $124.58.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.