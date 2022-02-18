10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,725,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,236 shares of company stock worth $27,781,516. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $80.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

