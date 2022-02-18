11,012 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,191,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

