13,272 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 393,049 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000.

Shares of IGOV opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

