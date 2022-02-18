13,272 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 393,049 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000.
Shares of IGOV opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.