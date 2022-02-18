$15.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $15.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.25 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock worth $370,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,615,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.67. 1,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.