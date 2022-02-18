1,543,000 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,543,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,624,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 5.4% of Standard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Standard Investments LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $102.66. 5,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,128. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $124.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

