16,687 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Bought by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.79%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

