194,597 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000. Jamf makes up about 2.1% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $32.65. 844,899 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $730,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

