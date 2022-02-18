$197.53 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $197.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $204.17 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $750.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $827.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 48,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,913. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.