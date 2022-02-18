199,900 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 199,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares valued at $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.