$20.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $20.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.39 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $96.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $97.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $221.70. 80,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,637. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

