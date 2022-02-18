200,000 Shares in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNNRU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Banner Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNNRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.