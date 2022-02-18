$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce sales of $241.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.50 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $409.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

