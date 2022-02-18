24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Shares of 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) traded down 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 7,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)
