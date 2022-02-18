24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Shares of 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) traded down 17.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 7,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Get 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) alerts:

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.