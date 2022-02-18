$274.34 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post $274.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $277.70 million. Funko reported sales of $226.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $967.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In other Funko news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Funko by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 63.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

FNKO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 274,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,354. The company has a market cap of $875.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

