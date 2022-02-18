$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the highest is $29.40 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $32.32. 8,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,781. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in FS Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

