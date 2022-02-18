28,407 Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 208,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 71,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 237,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

